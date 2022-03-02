50 groups ask Pritzker to focus federal funding on sustainable, equitable transportation

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker generally has a decent record on sustainable transportation. But while he’s talked about wanting to make our state a leader in the fight against climate change, he has a frustrating blind spot when it comes to highway expansion. He’s been a vocal advocate for using much of the projected $17 billion Illinois will get from the new federal infrastructure bill to add lanes to expressways and Interstates, which would encourage more driving and divert funding from sustainable transportation project.

Fortunately, the Active Transportation Alliance and 50 other sustainable transportation, environmental, and social justice advocacy organizations have teamed up to send the a letter to the governor and Illinois Department of Transportation secretary Omer Osman calling on state officials to move away from the car-centric status quo and allocate more resources to creating a safer, more efficient, more equitable, and more environmentally-friendly transportation system.

The Active Transportation Alliance says that as the federal funds are allocated, ATA and other groups plan to monitor how IDOT allocates the money in a way that aligns with a recent U.S. Department of Transportation memo recommending investing the infrastructure money in a way that will help improve our society, rather than just perpetuate car-dependence.

“To achieve these goals and solve our transportation problems, we have to stop expanding highways and embrace the full range of solutions that federal funding can support,” the letter states. “IDOT has the flexibility to spend federal funds on the state’s 63 distinct public transit systems, solutions that reduce air pollution and address the climate crisis, complete streets projects that offer safe alternatives to driving such as walking and biking, ADA improvements for the disabled and mobility impaired, infrastructure to unite neighborhoods separated by freeways, and improved transit access for rural and Tribal communities.”

These potential solutions include (language from the letter):

● Reconnecting communities and reflect the inclusion of disadvantaged and under-represented groups in the planning, project selection and design process.

● Improving the condition, resilience and safety of road and bridge assets consistent with asset management plans (including investing in the preservation of those assets.)

● Promote and improving safety for all road users, particularly vulnerable users.

● Making streets and other transportation facilities accessible to all users and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

● Addressing environmental impacts ranging from stormwater runoff to greenhouse gas emissions.

● Prioritizing infrastructure that is less vulnerable and more resilient to a changing climate.

● Future-proofing our transportation infrastructure by accommodating new and emerging technologies like electric vehicle charging stations, renewable energy generation, and broadband deployment in transportation rights-of-way.

The letter notes that it’s especially important to invest in transit. “We know that abundant transit unlocks freedom of movement and dramatically increases access to opportunity. When people can count on the bus or train to get where they need to go, they can easily access jobs, education, medical care, culture, goods and services, and the daily life of

their communities. They benefit from greater economic mobility and lower household costs.”

The memo also states that transit is crucial for reducing air pollution and addressing climate change. It points out that racist 20th Century urban planning resulted in expressways being run through communities of color. “This resulted in perpetuating racial, income and health inequities, limiting economic opportunity, hastening catastrophic climate

change, and exacerbating chronic disease adding to disparate health outcomes for those communities.”

The letter tells Pritzker and Osman, “You have a historic opportunity to change the status quo of transportation planning to build good zero emissions public transit systems and construct infrastructure for safe walking and biking that meets the needs of communities of all sizes around Illinois.” Hopefully the governor and his IDOT chief will get the message.

Read the full letter here.

Here’s the list of signees:

Access Living

Active Transportation Alliance

Austin Coming Together

Bike Peoria

Bike & Walk Des Plaines

Bike Walk Oak Park

Center for Neighborhood Technology

Champaign County Bikes

Chicago Area Tandem Society (CATS)

Chicago Heights Bicycle and Pedestrian Resource Center

Citizens’ Greener Evanston/Go Evanston

Climate Reality Project: Chicago Metro Chapter

Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community (CBCAC)

Community Organizing and Family Issues

Consortium to Lower Obesity in Chicago Children (CLOCC)

Chicago United for Equity (CUE)

Cycle Brookfield

The Equiticity Racial Equity Movement

Elgin Community Bikes

Elmhurst Bicycle Club

Environmental Law & Policy Center

Evanston Transit Alliance

Fox Valley Bicycle & Ski Club

Friends of Big Marsh

Friends of the East Branch DuPage River Trail

Go Green Glen Ellyn

Go Green Highland Park

Go Green Illinois

Go Green Wilmette

Illinois Environmental Council

Illinois State Alliance of YMCAs

Little Village Environmental Justice Organization (LVEJO)

McHenry County Bicycle Advocates

Metropolitan Planning Council

Midwest Sustainability Group

The Nature Conservancy in Illinois

North Lawndale Community Coordinating Council (NLCCC)

Northwest Center Chicago

Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)

Parents Organized to Win, Educate and Renew – Policy Action Council, Illinois

Quad Cities Bicycle Club

Respiratory Health Association

Ride Illinois

Rikosys LLC, Transport Consulting, of Champaign, IL

Rogers Park Business Alliance

Shared-Use Mobility Center

Sierra Club, Illinois Chapter

Skokie Bike Network

Springfield Bicycle Club

Starved Rock Cycling Association

Trail Advocates of Central Illinois

United Congregations of Metro East