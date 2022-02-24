Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 24

Per SBC reporter Igor Studenkov, the Kyiv Metro is waiving fares so residents can shelter from Russian bombings

CTA ‘“ghost buses” hamper commuters amid cold weather, COVID-19 (Medill Reporter)

Man pleads guilty to street racing before killing pedestrian Alberto Quintero-Martinez in W. Chicago (Daily Herald)

Driver charged with homicide for hit-and-run that killed Christine Campbell, 70, on Lower Wacker Drive (ABC)

Chicago Police chaplain helped save a driver who was trapped in car after flipping it on the Kennedy (CBS)

Ava Gentile, 12, is honored with $5K check for helping to evacuate school bus stuck on Metra tracks (CBS)

Milwaukee between Logan and Sacramento designated as a P-Street, banning car-centric land uses (Block Club)

CDOT closed the Buena (4200 N.) underpass to the Lakefront Trail because it’s crumbling ( Block Club

The CTA issues an RFP for public art for new Argyle, Lawrence, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations (Fox)

