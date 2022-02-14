Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 14

Could a pedestrian-friendly streetscape help revitalize the ailing LaSalle St. financial corridor? (Crain’s)

Speeding driver killed, passenger critically injured, after crashing into tree on Peterson (ABC)

Driver dead after striking median on Avenue O in Hegewisch, vehicle caught fire (ABC)

Police: Man suffers arm injury after accidentally falling on Blue Line tracks at Washington stop (Tribune)

CPD: Woman in good condition after falling in gap between train and tracks at Morse station (Sun-Times)

2 injured after minivan driver crashes into apartment building near 87th/State in Chatham (ABC)

2 Metra crew members injured after train hits empty car near 76th and Exchange (ABC)

$10K reward offered in case of missing Chicago man Thomas Howe, 24, last seen after I-94 crash (NBC)

Will there be a Chicago Auto Show shutdown ride this year? (The Chainlink)

