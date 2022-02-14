Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 14
- Could a pedestrian-friendly streetscape help revitalize the ailing LaSalle St. financial corridor? (Crain’s)
- Speeding driver killed, passenger critically injured, after crashing into tree on Peterson (ABC)
- Driver dead after striking median on Avenue O in Hegewisch, vehicle caught fire (ABC)
- Police: Man suffers arm injury after accidentally falling on Blue Line tracks at Washington stop (Tribune)
- CPD: Woman in good condition after falling in gap between train and tracks at Morse station (Sun-Times)
- 2 injured after minivan driver crashes into apartment building near 87th/State in Chatham (ABC)
- 2 Metra crew members injured after train hits empty car near 76th and Exchange (ABC)
- $10K reward offered in case of missing Chicago man Thomas Howe, 24, last seen after I-94 crash (NBC)
- Will there be a Chicago Auto Show shutdown ride this year? (The Chainlink)
