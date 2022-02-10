Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 10

IL mask mandate ends 2/28; Chicago may nix mask and vax requirements by then as well (Block Club)

3 injured after police try to pull over driver of car possibly connected to armed robberies near 59th/State (CBS)

Woman tried to reach around glass and grab driver of moving #66 bus in Noble Square, then bit him (ABC)

Aurora may replace ped bridge over McCoy Drive seen as vital for students who walk to nearby school (Tribune)

Sale of the 1,155-unit Ellyn Crossing site, located halfway between MD-W and UP-W lines, completed (JLL)

Tours of Pullman homes — reflecting various periods in company’s history — are set to launch this spring (Block Club)

Meet Daniel Powell, who’s riding his bike to LA to raise money for Woodlawn community center (CBS)

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great February.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago