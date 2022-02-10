Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 10
- IL mask mandate ends 2/28; Chicago may nix mask and vax requirements by then as well (Block Club)
- 3 injured after police try to pull over driver of car possibly connected to armed robberies near 59th/State (CBS)
- Woman tried to reach around glass and grab driver of moving #66 bus in Noble Square, then bit him (ABC)
- Aurora may replace ped bridge over McCoy Drive seen as vital for students who walk to nearby school (Tribune)
- Sale of the 1,155-unit Ellyn Crossing site, located halfway between MD-W and UP-W lines, completed (JLL)
- Tours of Pullman homes — reflecting various periods in company’s history — are set to launch this spring (Block Club)
- Meet Daniel Powell, who’s riding his bike to LA to raise money for Woodlawn community center (CBS)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great February.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago