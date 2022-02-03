Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 3

Concerns — and campaign plans — mount as Chicago’s remap battle drags on (Block Club)

Hit-and-run driver injured man, 41, in Chesterton walking in street because sidewalk was unplowed (NWI Times)

Tommy Howe, 24, is missing after wandering into forest preserve following car crash in north suburbs (News Nation)

Dan Ryan southbound lanes blocked Wednesday morning after CTA bus stalled near Roosevelt (Fox)

Ald. Ramirez-Rosa witnesses person with snowblower covering Divvy station with snow (TOC)

Buyk, which delivers groceries by bike, angers Logan residents by throwing away fresh produce (Block Club)

Ald. Ray Lopez takes a stand against neighbors privatizing public right-of-way with “dibs” junk (Block Club)

