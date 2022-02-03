Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 3
- Concerns — and campaign plans — mount as Chicago’s remap battle drags on (Block Club)
- Hit-and-run driver injured man, 41, in Chesterton walking in street because sidewalk was unplowed (NWI Times)
- Tommy Howe, 24, is missing after wandering into forest preserve following car crash in north suburbs (News Nation)
- Dan Ryan southbound lanes blocked Wednesday morning after CTA bus stalled near Roosevelt (Fox)
- Ald. Ramirez-Rosa witnesses person with snowblower covering Divvy station with snow (TOC)
- Buyk, which delivers groceries by bike, angers Logan residents by throwing away fresh produce (Block Club)
- Ald. Ray Lopez takes a stand against neighbors privatizing public right-of-way with “dibs” junk (Block Club)
