Chicago’s first transit rider’s union launches this Friday during Transit Equity Day rally

Chicago transit is at a crossroads. Ridership is still way down from the pandemic, and recovering slowly. A spike in violent crime on the CTA is endangering riders and employees alike. Concerns about personal safety and COVID among bus and train operators have contributed to labor shortages, which has led to increasingly unreliable service.

If these trends continue, transit will become a travel mode of last resort, abandoned by more affluent residents who can afford to get around in cars instead. Less ridership and revenue would create a vicious cycle of schedule cuts, fare hikes, and even fewer passengers. That would leave many essential workers and vulnerable Chicagoans, largely people of color, stuck with worse service than ever. Our city’s transportation system would be increasingly dangerous, unsustainable, and inequitable.

Fortunately, there’s still time to take a different path, by investing in local transit to make it safer and better, with a focus on racial and economic equity. With this goal in mind, labor organizations, transportation advocacy groups, and environmental nonprofits will hold a rally for transit justice this Friday, February 4, at 8 a.m. at the Western Avenue station of the Blue Line’s Forest Park branch, located at 430 South Western. The event, which takes place on Transit Equity Day, Rosa Parks’ birthday, will also mark the launch of Chicago’s first transit riders union.

Speakers will include representatives of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Warehouse Workers for Justice, Sierra Club of Illinois, and the Active Transportation Alliance. The rally will also highlight a new transit equity report that will be released that day, and a new Transit for All Coalition and city-wide transit rider organization being created in Chicago.

“The transit equity report [that will be released on Thursday] by the Labor Network for Sustainability, the Alliance for a Just Society and the TransitCenter highlights that Black people across the country are more likely than white people to count on buses, trains, and other forms of public transit as their primary transportation option, and are more likely to use public transportation to get to work,” said W. Robert Schultz, III from Active Transportation Alliance and the Transportation Equity Network in a statement. “Therefore, investments in public transit contribute to economic opportunity for Black and brown working people.”

“Our transit workers are on the front lines every day,” said Keith Hill, president of ATU Local 241, which represents bus operators, in a statement. “We are proud of the work we do under difficult circumstances, including this global pandemic. Our transit workforce deserves the very best in safety, pay, benefits and working conditions. And if we provide that as a city we will be able to continue to recruit and retain an outstanding workforce. We must invest in transit workers in order to improve and expand transit.”

The rally will call for (organizers’ language):

Systemwide transit station accessibility

Equitable investments in the transit workforce

Increasing the frequency of transit service, especially during off-peak hours and in the outlying areas of the city and suburbs

Full electrification of buses and trains to lessen air pollution and climate change.

During the event, staffers will be asking attendees how they’d like to see federal funding allocated to improve local transit.

Even if you can’t make it to the rally, you can get involved by tagging @activetrans @transit4a on social media and using the hashtags #KeepTransitRolling #Transit4All #TransitEquityDay to provide input on how your commute could be improved. To encourage participation, there will be a raffle with prizes for everyone who tweets or posts on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the tags above.

You can also get involved with the transit riders union by texting “Transit4All” to (773) 261–8899.