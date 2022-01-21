Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 21

Hit-and-run driver killed retired police officer Richard Haljean, 57, as he crossed Edison Park street (ABC)

Driver fatally struck Alyssa Charles, 24, in North Chicago and fled the scene (Daily Herald)

Carjacker stole Jeep with 2 young girls inside in West Ridge, crashed, children were unhurt (ABC)

There have been 2 cases of Metra trains hitting cars at 111th – Morgan Park in one week (Tribune, ABC)

To accommodate signal work, Blue Line riders will have to switch trains at Rosemont on weekends (CTA)

North Lawndale police parking lot is slated to become affordable housing (Block Club)

The old Garfield Green station is now a hub for South Side businesses thanks to U. of C. program (Block Club)

Daily Herald bike columnist: Here’s some inspiration to make your 2022 cycling goals happen

