Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 21
- Hit-and-run driver killed retired police officer Richard Haljean, 57, as he crossed Edison Park street (ABC)
- Driver fatally struck Alyssa Charles, 24, in North Chicago and fled the scene (Daily Herald)
- Carjacker stole Jeep with 2 young girls inside in West Ridge, crashed, children were unhurt (ABC)
- There have been 2 cases of Metra trains hitting cars at 111th – Morgan Park in one week (Tribune, ABC)
- To accommodate signal work, Blue Line riders will have to switch trains at Rosemont on weekends (CTA)
- North Lawndale police parking lot is slated to become affordable housing (Block Club)
- The old Garfield Green station is now a hub for South Side businesses thanks to U. of C. program (Block Club)
- Daily Herald bike columnist: Here’s some inspiration to make your 2022 cycling goals happen
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great January.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago