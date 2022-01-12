Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 12

Strange bedfellows: DSA Ald. Jeanette Taylor complains about speed cams to right-wing Illinois Policy

Like Illinois Policy, CBS published a graph that shows 6 mph ticketing rule is encouraging safer driving

Driver allegedly kidnapped Good Samaritan after Indiana crash, forced him to drive him to Chicago (NBC)

Injuries from icy sidewalks add more stress to already overwhelmed Chicago hospitals (Block Club)

35th Ward PB election options include dashed bike lanes on Montrose (Block Club)

Federal judge denied a request by several unions to halt Metra’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate (Law Bulletin)

The Tribune looks at Olive-Harvey’s new bike repair and maintenance course

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago