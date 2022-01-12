Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 12
- Strange bedfellows: DSA Ald. Jeanette Taylor complains about speed cams to right-wing Illinois Policy
- Like Illinois Policy, CBS published a graph that shows 6 mph ticketing rule is encouraging safer driving
- Driver allegedly kidnapped Good Samaritan after Indiana crash, forced him to drive him to Chicago (NBC)
- Injuries from icy sidewalks add more stress to already overwhelmed Chicago hospitals (Block Club)
- 35th Ward PB election options include dashed bike lanes on Montrose (Block Club)
- Federal judge denied a request by several unions to halt Metra’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate (Law Bulletin)
- The Tribune looks at Olive-Harvey’s new bike repair and maintenance course
