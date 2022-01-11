Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 11

CTA warns of bus, train delays due to surging coronavirus cases, is “actively recruiting” (ABC)

Car caravan in support of CTU takes place around City Hall on 4th day of no school for CPS students (Block Club)

Stabbing victim crashes car into Ukrainian Village salon while driving to hospital, survives (ABC)

Driver charged with felony hit-and-run for August killing of cyclist Trinidad Salgado, 59, in Glenview (Tribune)

More freight trains could be coming to Chicagoland; Communities and Metra concerned about delays (Tribune)

New Glenview zoning ordinance would limit building height near Metra station to 3 stories (Tribune)

IDOT is hosting a virtual hearing through 1/21 as part of an ongoing study assessing the state’s rail system

I'd like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K to keep the site going strong in 2022.

Thanks for your support, and have a great January.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago