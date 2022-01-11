Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 11
- CTA warns of bus, train delays due to surging coronavirus cases, is “actively recruiting” (ABC)
- Car caravan in support of CTU takes place around City Hall on 4th day of no school for CPS students (Block Club)
- Stabbing victim crashes car into Ukrainian Village salon while driving to hospital, survives (ABC)
- Driver charged with felony hit-and-run for August killing of cyclist Trinidad Salgado, 59, in Glenview (Tribune)
- More freight trains could be coming to Chicagoland; Communities and Metra concerned about delays (Tribune)
- New Glenview zoning ordinance would limit building height near Metra station to 3 stories (Tribune)
- IDOT is hosting a virtual hearing through 1/21 as part of an ongoing study assessing the state’s rail system
