Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 3

Buyk, a grocery bike delivery company, expands to Chicago with 7 stores (Block Club)

Driver fatally strikes man, 59, crossing the street at intersection of 2 multilane roads in Elgin (Tribune)

Wrong-way sports car driver kills himself, 2 other motorists on New Year’s Day at 5:15 AM on I-290 (NBC)

Evanston offered free garage and lot parking last weekend to facilitate snow removal (CBS)

Great Cities Institute staffer proposes pedestrianizing Chicago commercial streets (Sun-Times)

Avondale’s Woodard Plaza may be renamed Solidarity Triangle in a nod to Polish community (Block Club)

Franklin Park’s Franklin Ave. will be widened from 2 to 5 lanes, project includes side path (Tribune)

A look at the CTA’s least-busy station, Kostner Pink, was a top Chicago Mag story of 2021

