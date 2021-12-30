Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 30

  • About 50 people showed up for last night’s protest of Halsted bike lane removal for Amazon turn lane
  • Equiticity and CMAP discuss the latest CTA ridership findings (WTTW)
  • UIC’s P.S. Sriraj, transit agencies discuss what it will take for ridership to return to normal (Tribune)
  • Metra is planning major hiring push as more downtown commuting expected in new year (CBS)
  • Forest Preserve District of Will County’s bike collection program set a new donated bike record of 147 (Tribune)
  • A friendly reminder from ATA: Please shovel your sidewalk this winter
  • Reminder: CTA, Pace, and Metra are offering free rides for New Year’s Eve (NBC)

Streetsblog Chicago is operating on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K, hopefully by January 1, to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago