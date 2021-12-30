Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 30

About 50 people showed up for last night’s protest of Halsted bike lane removal for Amazon turn lane

Equiticity and CMAP discuss the latest CTA ridership findings (WTTW)

UIC’s P.S. Sriraj, transit agencies discuss what it will take for ridership to return to normal (Tribune)

Metra is planning major hiring push as more downtown commuting expected in new year (CBS)

Forest Preserve District of Will County’s bike collection program set a new donated bike record of 147 (Tribune)

A friendly reminder from ATA: Please shovel your sidewalk this winter

Reminder: CTA, Pace, and Metra are offering free rides for New Year’s Eve (NBC)

Streetsblog Chicago is operating on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive.



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K, hopefully by January 1, to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago