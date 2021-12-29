Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 29

Multiple downtown bridges will be closed, streets pedestrianized for NYE fireworks display (City of Chicago)

2 Garfield Park stops kept the most riders during 1st year of COVID, Merchandise Mart saw highest drop (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver killed Ian Clark, 41, as he walked across 5-lane road in Des Plaines (NBC)

No serious injuries, long delays on the Kennedy after two semi drivers crash (WGN)

WBEZ looks at the process to create Cook County’s 1st bike plan, which has an emphasis on equity

60-story Salesforce Tower rises in transit-friendly spot near Merchandise Mart with 59 car spots (YIMBY)

Anti-sustainable transportation gadfly Roger Romanelli pushes to delay Chicago’s vaxx card mandate (WTTW)

Streetsblog Chicago is operating on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive.



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K, hopefully by January 1, to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago