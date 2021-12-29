Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 29
- Multiple downtown bridges will be closed, streets pedestrianized for NYE fireworks display (City of Chicago)
- 2 Garfield Park stops kept the most riders during 1st year of COVID, Merchandise Mart saw highest drop (Tribune)
- Hit-and-run driver killed Ian Clark, 41, as he walked across 5-lane road in Des Plaines (NBC)
- No serious injuries, long delays on the Kennedy after two semi drivers crash (WGN)
- WBEZ looks at the process to create Cook County’s 1st bike plan, which has an emphasis on equity
- 60-story Salesforce Tower rises in transit-friendly spot near Merchandise Mart with 59 car spots (YIMBY)
- Anti-sustainable transportation gadfly Roger Romanelli pushes to delay Chicago’s vaxx card mandate (WTTW)
Streetsblog Chicago is operating on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts, as we focus on wrapping up our fund drive.
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K, hopefully by January 1, to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and have a great new year.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago