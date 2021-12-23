Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 23
- CPS prepared to switch to remote in least-vaccinated areas if classroom cases spike (Block Club)
- Driver who died after striking stopped semi in N. Chicago IDed as entrepreneur Slobodan Pavlovic, 83 (LMS)
- Mother facing DUI charges after 6-year-old son ejected in Oak Lawn crash (NWI Times)
- Demo begins just S. of Lake/Ashland station with 210 units, 32 affordable (YIMBY)
- 43-story tower rising near Morgan station with 300 units, 60 affordable, 75 car spots (YIMBY)
- What’s going on with the Clarence Darrow Bridge in Jackson Park? (Hyde Park Herald)
- Plastic igloos installed along Argyle to help businesses survive another pandemic winter (Block Club)
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago