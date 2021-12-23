Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 23

CPS prepared to switch to remote in least-vaccinated areas if classroom cases spike (Block Club)

Driver who died after striking stopped semi in N. Chicago IDed as entrepreneur Slobodan Pavlovic, 83 (LMS)

Mother facing DUI charges after 6-year-old son ejected in Oak Lawn crash (NWI Times)

Demo begins just S. of Lake/Ashland station with 210 units, 32 affordable (YIMBY)

43-story tower rising near Morgan station with 300 units, 60 affordable, 75 car spots (YIMBY)

What’s going on with the Clarence Darrow Bridge in Jackson Park? (Hyde Park Herald)

Plastic igloos installed along Argyle to help businesses survive another pandemic winter (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago