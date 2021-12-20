Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 20

  • Petition for NW Highway safety overhaul in Edison Park garners hundreds of signatures (Block Club)
  • Driver strikes Lake Street viaduct media in West Town, killing one passenger, injuring 4 people (CBS)
  • Young female driver dies after striking stopped CTA bus in Woodlawn, driver hospitalized (NBC)
  • Teen driver critically injures man 28 who had exited vehicle after earlier crash in Grayslake (Fox)
  • Driver charged with DUI after crashing into an ISP squad car on Dan Ryan near Washington Park (ABC)
  • Boy, 17, shot and critically injured while riding bike in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)
  • For 2nd time in 2 weeks, Bucktown’s women-focused BFF Bikes targeted by burglars (ABC)
  • Woodlawn Central master plan would bring a hotel, housing, arts and retail to 63rd Street (Block Club)
  • CTA adds bonus run of Holiday Bus in the Loop on Monday, 11 AM. to 2 PM (WTTW)
  • Metra announces holiday schedule, free rides for New Year’s Eve (NBC)

