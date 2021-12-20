Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 20

Petition for NW Highway safety overhaul in Edison Park garners hundreds of signatures (Block Club)

Driver strikes Lake Street viaduct media in West Town, killing one passenger, injuring 4 people (CBS)

Young female driver dies after striking stopped CTA bus in Woodlawn, driver hospitalized (NBC)

Teen driver critically injures man 28 who had exited vehicle after earlier crash in Grayslake (Fox)

Driver charged with DUI after crashing into an ISP squad car on Dan Ryan near Washington Park (ABC)

Boy, 17, shot and critically injured while riding bike in North Lawndale (Sun-Times)

For 2nd time in 2 weeks, Bucktown’s women-focused BFF Bikes targeted by burglars (ABC)

Woodlawn Central master plan would bring a hotel, housing, arts and retail to 63rd Street (Block Club)

CTA adds bonus run of Holiday Bus in the Loop on Monday, 11 AM. to 2 PM (WTTW)

Metra announces holiday schedule, free rides for New Year’s Eve (NBC)

