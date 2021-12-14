Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 14

Police: Man, 62, found dead at Arlington Park Metra station, no evidence of foul play (AHC)

Driver ran a red in Park Manor, hit another vehicle, critically injured pedestrian, and struck building ( CBS

Police: Father drove drunk, crashed car, breaking son’s leg, and abandoned child at a store (FOX)

Police officer injured in collision with another driver in Park Manor (CBS)

Bike Lane Uprising blockaded construction site where workers were using Clinton bike lane for loading zone

Learn more about advocates honored at Active Transportation Alliance’s annual meeting

Meet Active Transportation Alliance super-volunteer Kevin Crowley

22-story mixed-use building with 279 apartments, 173 spots rising near IMD station (YIMBY)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago