Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, December 14
- Police: Man, 62, found dead at Arlington Park Metra station, no evidence of foul play (AHC)
- Driver ran a red in Park Manor, hit another vehicle, critically injured pedestrian, and struck building (CBS)
- Police: Father drove drunk, crashed car, breaking son’s leg, and abandoned child at a store (FOX)
- Police officer injured in collision with another driver in Park Manor (CBS)
- Bike Lane Uprising blockaded construction site where workers were using Clinton bike lane for loading zone
- Learn more about advocates honored at Active Transportation Alliance’s annual meeting
- Meet Active Transportation Alliance super-volunteer Kevin Crowley
- 22-story mixed-use building with 279 apartments, 173 spots rising near IMD station (YIMBY)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago