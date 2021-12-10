Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 10

SBC reader Sam Brunson discusses his daughter’s near-death biking experience with a reckless driver (Tribune)

Logan Square residents discuss the boulevard Slow Street and diverter pilot: good idea, sloppy execution (Block Club)

Metra is introducing new $6 day pass will be valid for unlimited rides within 3 zones beginning 2/1 (Tribune)

The city’s first affordable housing geared towards Native Americans will be far from the ‘L’ (Block Club)

3-building, 487-unit development centered around a public park rises near North/Clybourn stop (Block Club)

Indianapolis Recorder looks at Bike Lane Uprising’s efforts bike light distribution efforts in Circle City

2 murals painted in Hyde Park Metra viaduct, including a salute to Harold Washington’s parakeets (HPH)

Virtual public meeting for South Chicago Commercial Avenue Corridor Improvement Project on 12/14

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA



I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your December.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago