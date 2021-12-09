Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 9
- Tribune data analysis confirms earlier SBC reporting: current CTA delays caused by staffing shortages
- After SBC called out the Tribune for a car-centric article on traffic jams, new op-ed calls for more transit
- County official: To build a brighter future, we need greener, more accessible transit (Daily Herald)
- Police: Elderly driver had “medical event,” fatally struck 2 seniors in parking lot, crashed into DMV (CBS)
- Niles police release images of vehicle whose driver fatally struck Kimball C. Jacks, 68 (Tribune)
- Target trucker crashes into Deerfield Metra underpass, sheering top off vehicle (CBS)
- City study will explore ways to make Clark from Montrose to Foster more walkable and vibrant (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago