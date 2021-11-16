Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 16
- ATA asks members to support Build Back Better Act to fix car-centric flaws in infra bill
- In the wake of the infra bill signing, Sun-Times looks at benefits for Chicagoland
- Bobby Rush lobbies the Biden administration to fund Red Line extension (Crain’s)
- Lightfoot discusses hopes for Red Line extension, RPM Phase II funding from infra bill (Crain’s)
- In the wake of stabbing of CTA customer assistant, union rep call for more policing of system (Fox)
- SUV driver hits another vehicle at 79th/Stony Island, kills female pedestrian, flees (ABC)
- Driver ran red at Wells and Michigan, crashed into another car before striking bus shelter (CBS)
- Maroon: In addition to recent gun violence, traffic violence is a safety threat in Hyde Park
- Oswego looks at new agreements with lobbyists working to secure funding for Metra extension (Tribune)
- Virtual town hall on bus electrification with LaSpata, Martin, CTA staff on 11/17 (ATA)
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago