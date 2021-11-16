Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 16

ATA asks members to support Build Back Better Act to fix car-centric flaws in infra bill

In the wake of the infra bill signing, Sun-Times looks at benefits for Chicagoland

Bobby Rush lobbies the Biden administration to fund Red Line extension (Crain’s)

Lightfoot discusses hopes for Red Line extension, RPM Phase II funding from infra bill (Crain’s)

In the wake of stabbing of CTA customer assistant, union rep call for more policing of system (Fox)

SUV driver hits another vehicle at 79th/Stony Island, kills female pedestrian, flees (ABC)

Driver ran red at Wells and Michigan, crashed into another car before striking bus shelter ( CBS

Maroon: In addition to recent gun violence, traffic violence is a safety threat in Hyde Park

Oswego looks at new agreements with lobbyists working to secure funding for Metra extension (Tribune)

Virtual town hall on bus electrification with LaSpata, Martin, CTA staff on 11/17 (ATA)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago