Today’s Headlines for Wednesday November 10
- Ironic: IL speaker blames Hillside Strangler for making him late to presser calling for expanding Ike (Sun-Times)
- High Speed Rail Alliance: Infra bill offers a path to HSR through a reinvented Metra (Crain’s)
- Hinz looks at the new CTA ridership numbers, notes a bigger return to offices is needed (Crain’s)
- Judge dismisses developer’s lawsuit that challenged 606 trail and Pilsen demolition surcharge ordinance (Block Club)
- One killed, 2 critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Stevenson near I-355 (ABC)
- Driver injures child walking with father at intersection next to school with “Stop for Peds” signs (OakPark.com)
- Driver charged with DUI after striking senior on bike, leaving the scene in Morton Grove (Tribune)
- 1st Ward PB proposal calls for adding protected lane on Wood between Grand and Ellen (Block Club)
- Neighbors urge CTA to add portable toilets to Jefferson Park stop to prevent public urination (Block Club)
- NW-suburban Franklin Park works to limit loud train noises (NBC)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2022. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.
Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago