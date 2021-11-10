Today’s Headlines for Wednesday November 10

Ironic: IL speaker blames Hillside Strangler for making him late to presser calling for expanding Ike (Sun-Times)

High Speed Rail Alliance: Infra bill offers a path to HSR through a reinvented Metra (Crain’s)

Hinz looks at the new CTA ridership numbers, notes a bigger return to offices is needed (Crain’s)

Judge dismisses developer’s lawsuit that challenged 606 trail and Pilsen demolition surcharge ordinance (Block Club)

One killed, 2 critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Stevenson near I-355 (ABC)

Driver injures child walking with father at intersection next to school with “Stop for Peds” signs (OakPark.com)

Driver charged with DUI after striking senior on bike, leaving the scene in Morton Grove (Tribune)

1st Ward PB proposal calls for adding protected lane on Wood between Grand and Ellen (Block Club)

Neighbors urge CTA to add portable toilets to Jefferson Park stop to prevent public urination (Block Club)

NW-suburban Franklin Park works to limit loud train noises (NBC)

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago