Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 5

Man was tired of seeing drivers nearly hit kids. Now he’s a volunteer crossing guard (Block Club)

Tensions rise in contract negotiations between Metra and unions (Tribune)

200-unit mixed-use tower with 99 spots is rising near the Chicago Ave. ‘L’ station (YIMBY)

The Chicago Plan Committee has approved a new golf practice area at 3701 N. Recreation Drive (YIMBY)

Chicago’s 2022 budget nearly doubles the city’s brigade of tree trimming crews (Block Club)

Pedal Power ready to roll into 12th year of collecting, donating bikes for Chicago students (Record)

WGN: Bunch Bikes offer another way to get your family and your cargo around town

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

I’d like to give a big thanks to everyone who has contributed so far to assist Streetsblog Chicago with raising $50K by January 1 to keep the site going strong in 2021. Can you help by chipping in? You can make a tax-exempt donation here.

Thanks for your support, and enjoy your November.

– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago