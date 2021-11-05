Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 5
- Man was tired of seeing drivers nearly hit kids. Now he’s a volunteer crossing guard (Block Club)
- Tensions rise in contract negotiations between Metra and unions (Tribune)
- 200-unit mixed-use tower with 99 spots is rising near the Chicago Ave. ‘L’ station (YIMBY)
- The Chicago Plan Committee has approved a new golf practice area at 3701 N. Recreation Drive (YIMBY)
- Chicago’s 2022 budget nearly doubles the city’s brigade of tree trimming crews (Block Club)
- Pedal Power ready to roll into 12th year of collecting, donating bikes for Chicago students (Record)
- WGN: Bunch Bikes offer another way to get your family and your cargo around town
– John Greenfield, co-editor, Streetsblog Chicago