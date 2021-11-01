Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 1

Fans say Metra upgrades, road changes needed if Bears move to Arlington Heights (Tribune)

2 killed, 4 injured in two-vehicle crash near 82nd and Stony Island (WGN)

Pedestrian fatally struck on I-290 near Laramie in North Lawndale (ABC)

Car passenger punches out senior on bike, Jeep driver runs over his head (ABC)

CPD: 5 boys among Evergreen Park carjacking suspects arrested after Loop crash (ABC)

Zoning approved for development by Morgan stop with 282 units, 28 affordable, 89 spots (YIMBY)

Mixed-use, 11-story building with 34 parking spots is rising at 345 N. Morgan (YIMBY)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.