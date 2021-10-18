Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 18

Metra won’t raise fares, restoring full service in 2022 (NBC)

An update on the CTA’s efforts to transition to an electric bus fleet (FSM)

A driver fatally struck Mary Johnson, 82, at 11th/California in North Lawndale (ABC)

Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Little Village while pursuing driver after minor collision (Sun-Times)

4-year-old boy, 3 adults serious injured in pin-in crash in Grand Crossing (CBS)

Fire at Wrightwood/Lincoln near ‘L’ tracks in Lincoln Park didn’t seem to impact service (ABC)

Park Ridge officials object to IDOT stripping parking for bike lanes on a road lined with parking lots (Tribune)

Here To Stay Community Land Trust aims to slow housing displacement in Logan, Hermosa (Block Club)

Rail yard bird: A live rooster was spotted on the Blue Line tracks (CTA Fails)

