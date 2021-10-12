Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 12

  • Woman dies after driving off Dan Ryan, crashing into Armour Square parking lot (Sun-Times)
  • Man dies after jeep-semi collision in Mount Prospect (Patch)
  • Community rallies around Chicago violinist Chihsuan Yang, injured in LA crash (NBC)
  • Southwest Airlines cancels nearly 200 flights at Midway, O’Hare (Tribune)
  • Only 98 properties are on Lightfoot’s list of building safety scofflaws (Tribune)
  • Police warn of string of catalytic converter thefts, most recently Jefferson Park (CBS)
  • Retired in Chicago blog checks out “Transit Hikes” a guide to accessing trails car-free

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.