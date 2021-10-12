Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 12
- Woman dies after driving off Dan Ryan, crashing into Armour Square parking lot (Sun-Times)
- Man dies after jeep-semi collision in Mount Prospect (Patch)
- Community rallies around Chicago violinist Chihsuan Yang, injured in LA crash (NBC)
- Southwest Airlines cancels nearly 200 flights at Midway, O’Hare (Tribune)
- Only 98 properties are on Lightfoot’s list of building safety scofflaws (Tribune)
- Police warn of string of catalytic converter thefts, most recently Jefferson Park (CBS)
- Retired in Chicago blog checks out “Transit Hikes” a guide to accessing trails car-free
