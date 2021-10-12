Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 12

Woman dies after driving off Dan Ryan, crashing into Armour Square parking lot (Sun-Times)

Man dies after jeep-semi collision in Mount Prospect (Patch)

Community rallies around Chicago violinist Chihsuan Yang, injured in LA crash (NBC)

Southwest Airlines cancels nearly 200 flights at Midway, O’Hare (Tribune)

Only 98 properties are on Lightfoot’s list of building safety scofflaws (Tribune)

Police warn of string of catalytic converter thefts, most recently Jefferson Park (CBS)

Retired in Chicago blog checks out “Transit Hikes” a guide to accessing trails car-free

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.