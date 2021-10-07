Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 7
- Jesus Barajas, Kate Lowe discuss Equiticity’s new “Biking Where Black” study (WTTW)
- Motorist fatally struck Chicago man, 38, walking in Glenview (Journal & Topics)
- Driver shot in North Center crashes into tree, door of Lou Malnati’s (CBS)
- Man shot while driving in Skokie crashes into elementary school (CBS)
- Red Line service disrupted after crane falls off track at Bryn Mawr, causing minor injury (Block Club)
- More coverage of the new Logan Boulevard bike lanes (CBS)
- Chicago YIMBY looks at plans for Damen Green, whose construction contract was recently awarded
- Park district opens new visitor center at Big Marsh bike park (Chicago YIMBY)
