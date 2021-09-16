Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 16

Metra board approves CEO salary bump, going from $305,000 to $314,200 (Tribune)

Uptown school getting new playground and nature walk (Block Club)

Country’s largest aircraft mechanic school opens in McKinley Park (REjournals)

Driver hits officer directing traffic in the South Loop (CBS 2)

Chicago photographer Andrew Michaels unveils project that salutes CTA workers (Fox 32)

Avondale artists and businesses hosting pop-up event in parking lot (Block Club)

The school bus driver shortage means longer routes and late students (CBS 2)

A bigger look at the supply chain issues affecting distribution channels (Bloomberg)

