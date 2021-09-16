Today’s Headlines for Thursday, September 16

  • Metra board approves CEO salary bump, going from $305,000 to $314,200 (Tribune)
  • Uptown school getting new playground and nature walk (Block Club)
  • Country’s largest aircraft mechanic school opens in McKinley Park (REjournals)
  • Driver hits officer directing traffic in the South Loop (CBS 2)
  • Chicago photographer Andrew Michaels unveils project that salutes CTA workers (Fox 32)
  • Avondale artists and businesses hosting pop-up event in parking lot (Block Club)
  • The school bus driver shortage means longer routes and late students (CBS 2)
  • A bigger look at the supply chain issues affecting distribution channels (Bloomberg)

Streetsblog Chicago will be on a light publishing schedule on Thursday, September 16.

