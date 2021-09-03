Today’s Headlines for Friday, September 3

  • Developer touts benefits of One Central “transit hub,” widely viewed as a boondoggle (Crain’s)
  • More coverage of plan to improve safety at Logan/Western in the wake of 2 cyclist deaths (Block Club, CBS)
  • Residents weigh in on the new traffic diverters on Logan and Kedzie boulevards (Block Club)
  • SUV driver fatally struck Tyler Eberly, 15, on skateboard in Plainfield (Sun-Times)
  • Delivery driver fatally struck female pedestrian in Niles alley (CBS)
  • State trooper, 2 others injured in crash at 79th/Vincennes in Chatham (CBS)
  • Hit-and-run, intoxicated driver who injured 3 people, 2 critically, gets misdemeanor (CBS)
  • Chinese American Service League: Remap should create a new Chinese-majority ward (Sun-Times)
  • Rodriguez-Sanchez: Developer is trying to rush project to avoid affordability requirements (Block Club)
  • Englewood neighbors unhappy about plan for gas station at vacant land at 6700 S. Halsted (Block Club)
  • U. of C. is building yet another parking garage (Urbanize)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.