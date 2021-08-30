Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 30
- Man found dead on CTA Blue Line tracks in Jefferson Park (Sun-Times)
- Driver struck people crossing Irving at Broadway, then hit a cyclist who was trying to help (ABC)
- Driver was injured after crash into building near 79th and South Chicago Ave. (CBS)
- NBC amplifies Romanelli’s call to spend $1.8B in transit funds to facilitate driving on Lake Street
- Letter: Since CTA rush hours are less crowded now, can we drop bike restrictions on ‘L’? (Tribune)
- SBC photo contributor Eric Allix Rogers campaigns against dusk closures of Wooded Isle
- Runway changes at O’Hare draw mixed reactions from suburbanites (Herald)
- Working Bikes, Chicago Neighbors United gave away 75 bikes to kids at Union Park (Sun-Times)
- There a FB discussion group tracking a white van reportedly used for randomly egging pedestrians
