Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 26

Tribune editorial: Set too low, speed cams tickets hundreds of thousands of speeders

Massive Goose Island development poised to get initial approval from city (Block Club)

New Lenox teen airlifted to Loyola after head-on crash with truck on Laraway Road (Tribune)

Man charged in CTA hammer attacks; Transit union holds protest for safer working conditions (CBS)

Police issue alert about group that robbed 3 people of Divvy bikes downtown this past weekend (Fox)

Concrete falls on Kennedy Expressway from Metra bridge In Jefferson Park (CBS)

That giant white dome on Grand in Ukrainian Village is a salt storage dome (Block Club)

