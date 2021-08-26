Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 26
- Tribune editorial: Set too low, speed cams tickets hundreds of thousands of speeders
- Massive Goose Island development poised to get initial approval from city (Block Club)
- New Lenox teen airlifted to Loyola after head-on crash with truck on Laraway Road (Tribune)
- Man charged in CTA hammer attacks; Transit union holds protest for safer working conditions (CBS)
- Police issue alert about group that robbed 3 people of Divvy bikes downtown this past weekend (Fox)
- Concrete falls on Kennedy Expressway from Metra bridge In Jefferson Park (CBS)
- That giant white dome on Grand in Ukrainian Village is a salt storage dome (Block Club)
