Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 24

4 Large Invest South/West projects projects will create 215 residential units (Block Club)

50-unit affordable housing building and community hub slated for Back of the Yards (Block Club)

Vigil held for cancer survivor, hit-and-run victim Sophie Allen in Lakeview (WGN)

A driver reportedly crashed into Rudy Lozano Library in Pilsen (Pilsen Neighborhood)

New speed cams installed at 76th and King at request of Ald. Moore, neighbors (ABC)

IDOT is seeking Safe Routes to School proposals (The Chainlink)

Foster and Peterson will be repaved starting this week (Block Club)

