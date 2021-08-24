Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 24
- 4 Large Invest South/West projects projects will create 215 residential units (Block Club)
- 50-unit affordable housing building and community hub slated for Back of the Yards (Block Club)
- Vigil held for cancer survivor, hit-and-run victim Sophie Allen in Lakeview (WGN)
- A driver reportedly crashed into Rudy Lozano Library in Pilsen (Pilsen Neighborhood)
- New speed cams installed at 76th and King at request of Ald. Moore, neighbors (ABC)
- IDOT is seeking Safe Routes to School proposals (The Chainlink)
- Foster and Peterson will be repaved starting this week (Block Club)
