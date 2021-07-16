Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 16
- Joseph Barbee, 27, shot and killed while riding Divvy bike in Gresham, no one is in custody (Sun-Times)
- West Rogers Park/West Ridge community mourns Hershel Weinberger’s death (CBS 2)
- Chicago Police Board has fired an officer for a reckless police chase that led to two deaths in 2017 (CBS 2)
- Another report and more details about the firing of officer Jamie Jawor (Chicago Tribune)
- Urbanize highlights Streetsblog Chicago’s coverage of the One Central proposal
- The three remaining Chicago area mass vaccination sites will close this month (Chicago Tribune)
- Pedestrian-activated lights in planning stage for Niles intersection where 13-year-old boy was killed (Niles Herald-Spectator)
- Join North Branch Works for a leisurely bike tour of the Chicago River’s North Branch
