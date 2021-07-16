Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 16

Joseph Barbee, 27, shot and killed while riding Divvy bike in Gresham, no one is in custody (Sun-Times)

West Rogers Park/West Ridge community mourns Hershel Weinberger’s death (CBS 2)

Chicago Police Board has fired an officer for a reckless police chase that led to two deaths in 2017 (CBS 2)

Another report and more details about the firing of officer Jamie Jawor (Chicago Tribune)

Urbanize highlights Streetsblog Chicago’s coverage of the One Central proposal

The three remaining Chicago area mass vaccination sites will close this month (Chicago Tribune)

Pedestrian-activated lights in planning stage for Niles intersection where 13-year-old boy was killed (Niles Herald-Spectator)

Join North Branch Works for a leisurely bike tour of the Chicago River’s North Branch

