Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 13

  • The Chinatown Summer Fair is back and bigger than ever (Block Club)
  • Evanston hosting Central Street sidewalk sale to get people back outside (Pioneer Press)
  • Metra adds trains, thanks commuters as ridership increases (ABC 7)
  • After 110 years, Oak Park bike shop keep cranking along (Pioneer Press)
  • South suburban Metra commuters are returning, but still a long way to go (Daily Southtown)
  • Pete Buttigieg will be in Illinois Friday touring major transportation projects (Patch)
  • Bonus pay for essential workers, such as bus drivers, varied widely by state (WBEZ)
  • Bronzeville Art District tour returns this week (Block Club)
  • How the I-55 corridor is shaping the new e-commerce supply chain (REjournals)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

