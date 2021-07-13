Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 13
- The Chinatown Summer Fair is back and bigger than ever (Block Club)
- Evanston hosting Central Street sidewalk sale to get people back outside (Pioneer Press)
- Metra adds trains, thanks commuters as ridership increases (ABC 7)
- After 110 years, Oak Park bike shop keep cranking along (Pioneer Press)
- South suburban Metra commuters are returning, but still a long way to go (Daily Southtown)
- Pete Buttigieg will be in Illinois Friday touring major transportation projects (Patch)
- Bonus pay for essential workers, such as bus drivers, varied widely by state (WBEZ)
- Bronzeville Art District tour returns this week (Block Club)
- How the I-55 corridor is shaping the new e-commerce supply chain (REjournals)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.