Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 13

The Chinatown Summer Fair is back and bigger than ever (Block Club)

Evanston hosting Central Street sidewalk sale to get people back outside (Pioneer Press)

Metra adds trains, thanks commuters as ridership increases (ABC 7)

After 110 years, Oak Park bike shop keep cranking along (Pioneer Press)

South suburban Metra commuters are returning, but still a long way to go (Daily Southtown)

Pete Buttigieg will be in Illinois Friday touring major transportation projects (Patch)

Bonus pay for essential workers, such as bus drivers, varied widely by state (WBEZ)

Bronzeville Art District tour returns this week (Block Club)

How the I-55 corridor is shaping the new e-commerce supply chain (REjournals)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.