Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 9

Ald. Burnett says West Loop Metra station is happening (Urbanize)

Hit-and-run driver strikes another vehicle, sending it careening into Evanston living room (CBS)

Chicago police release photo from Austin hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist on 6/20 (ABC)

On its 100th anniversary, Beverly Bike & Ski is coping with the nationwide bike shortage (Block Club)

Metra is offering special service for the Chicago Auto Show (H-F Chronicle)

Where should you take Chicago visitors (spoiler: biking on the lake)? (Sun-Times)

A preview of the car-free Sundays on State event, launching this weekend (TOC)

