Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 29

  • As Chicago reopens from COVID, traffic is getting worse (Tribune)
  • After vote to rename LSD for DuSable, Lightfoot says she will move ahead with DuSable Park plan (Tribune)
  • Noah Berlatsky: Lightfoot’s DSD opposition is to blame for “throwing the Council into chaos for weeks”
  • Essence Ransberry, 5, identified as child from Beverly Metra/car crash that killed 3 (NBC)
  • 75th Street boardwalk to be dismantled after 6/15 mass shooting, ongoing complaints (Block Club)
  • Hundreds of homes to be built for working-class families on West Side vacant lots (Block Club)
  • Loop ‘L’ trains have ‘major delays’ after small fire at Clark/Lake (CTA)
  • ENR Midwest takes a deep dive into the CTA’s Belmont Flyover project
  • Ida B. Wells monument to be dedicated in Bronzeville Wednesday (Block Club)

