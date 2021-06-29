Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 29
- As Chicago reopens from COVID, traffic is getting worse (Tribune)
- After vote to rename LSD for DuSable, Lightfoot says she will move ahead with DuSable Park plan (Tribune)
- Noah Berlatsky: Lightfoot’s DSD opposition is to blame for “throwing the Council into chaos for weeks”
- Essence Ransberry, 5, identified as child from Beverly Metra/car crash that killed 3 (NBC)
- 75th Street boardwalk to be dismantled after 6/15 mass shooting, ongoing complaints (Block Club)
- Hundreds of homes to be built for working-class families on West Side vacant lots (Block Club)
- Loop ‘L’ trains have ‘major delays’ after small fire at Clark/Lake (CTA)
- ENR Midwest takes a deep dive into the CTA’s Belmont Flyover project
- Ida B. Wells monument to be dedicated in Bronzeville Wednesday (Block Club)
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
