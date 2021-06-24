Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 24

Driver ticketed after striking 11-year-old girl in Norwood Park, whose condition was stabilized (Sun-Times)

Woman punched and robbed on Adams / Wabash platform (CBS)

Block Club: As motorcycle gangs and partiers take over 41st pedestrian bridge, neighbors beg city for help

South Side Weekly: Using Streets & San trucks to deter civil unrest last April cost millions of dollars

DuSable Drive supporters say they’d be willing to accept Lightfoot’s “DuSable LSD” offer (Tribune)

Remembering the 1918 Hammond, IN, circus train crash that killed 86 people (Sun-Times)

Take action now to make CTA and Metra fully accessible (ATA)

