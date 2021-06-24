Today’s Headlines for Thursday, June 24
- Driver ticketed after striking 11-year-old girl in Norwood Park, whose condition was stabilized (Sun-Times)
- Woman punched and robbed on Adams / Wabash platform (CBS)
- Block Club: As motorcycle gangs and partiers take over 41st pedestrian bridge, neighbors beg city for help
- South Side Weekly: Using Streets & San trucks to deter civil unrest last April cost millions of dollars
- DuSable Drive supporters say they’d be willing to accept Lightfoot’s “DuSable LSD” offer (Tribune)
- Remembering the 1918 Hammond, IN, circus train crash that killed 86 people (Sun-Times)
- Take action now to make CTA and Metra fully accessible (ATA)
