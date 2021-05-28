Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 28

Cop who killed Anthony Alvarez being investigated for pulling gun in Logan traffic clash (Block Club)

Sun-Times looks at ATA’s calls for safety upgrades to Logan/Western after 2 fatal bike crashes

Lightfoot floats $40M proposal in order to avoid spending $2.5M on DuSable Drive

Boy, 6, and woman, 27, die in head-on collision in Joliet (Tribune)

Chicago rollover crash leaves man, 3 kids seriously hurt on I-94 ramp (ABC)

Metra puts new Auburn Park Station construction contract out for bid (Mass Transit)

77 units, 5 affordable, 36 car spots planned next to Berwyn station (Block Club)

Calls for traffic study, more affordable units, at meeting on 6 Corners Sears redevelopment (Block Club)

Buying a bike? Be prepared for a waitlist, Naperville shops say, as supply shortages linger (Tribune)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

