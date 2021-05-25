Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 25

Despite spike in U.S. pedestrian deaths last year, IL saw 9% drop (Chicago saw an increase) (Patch)

Renters struggling due to COVID can apply for grants to pay 15 months of back, future rent (Block Club)

Speeding driver hit pole in East Garfield, split car in half in fiery crash, and fled on foot (CBS)

Yellow Line passengers had to walk the tracks Monday night after train hit a tree in its path (CBS)

Once again, a developer in Fulton Market changes plan from offices to apartments (Block Club)

Michael Reese team launches social media campaign to promote megadevelopment (Block Club)

Virtual public meeting on Six Corners Sears redevelopment set for Thursday (Block Club)

