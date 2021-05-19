Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 19

The mayor’s office has announced that the Lollapalooza festival at Grant Park will return this summer at full capacity

Elmwood Park train crossing at Grand Avenue may get $100 million overhaul (Elm Leaves/Tribune)

Teams competing to revitalize Bronzeville’s 47th Street Corridor unveil plans (Block Club)

The city announces plans to expand “Chicago Alfresco” outdoor dining and tourism program

General Iron seeks $100 million in city in lawsuit (Sun-Times)

Mundelein hopes that pro tour bike race will bring people back downtown (Daily Herald)

North Shore architects discuss memories of Helmut Jahn, architect of O’Hare United Terminal, Thompson Center (Tribune)

Improvements to Chicago Avenue and Madison Street aimed at helping Austin businesses (Block Club)

Buckingham Fountain in Grant Park will be turned back on this Saturday (Sun-Times)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.

Did you appreciate this post? Consider making a tax-deductible donation to Streetsblog Chicago to help ensure our ongoing publication.