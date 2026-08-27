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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 27

11:20 AM CDT on August 27, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 27

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• “Pritzker signs [electric motorcyle] regulation bill into law” (Sun-Times)

• “E-bike [e-moto?] rider injured in Chicago hit-and-run says driver was not cited” (Fox)

• “CTA introduces child-sized benches at 10 ‘L’ stops” (CBS)

• “Foxtrot lands retail space at former Ann Sather site near Belmont CTA” in Lakeview (Crain’s)

Block Club: “Is Pilsen The ‘Brooklyn Of Chicago’?” In 2024, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez shared ideas to improve mobility, prevent displacement on 18th, one of world’s 30 “coolest” streets

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! hosts a ride to highlight disconnects between Evanston and Chicago bike networks. Tonight, 6:30 at Triangle Park, Hermitage/Juneway Terrace

• “Pop-lockin’ beats from Korea”? How to access this week’s shows by the South Korean boy band BTS at Soldier Field by CTA and Metra (Secret Chicago)

• Check out CTA workers’ BTS dance moves (WGN)

• CBGN!: “Our Ravenswood Elementary Bike Bus is back for the season on 9/1, departing from Belle Plaine/Greenview at 8:10 AM”

• Bike Grid holds annual Jamapalooza celebration of the fall equinox and Chicagohenge, leaving from Daly Plaza 9/22, 6 PM, with 4 bike citywide buses heading there

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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