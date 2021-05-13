Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 14

66% of Chicago police chases in 2019 ended in crashes — 8 of them fatal (Sun-Times)

2 officers, civilian seriously injured in multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday evening (NBC)

Man stabbed in finger during fight on Monroe Red Line platform last night (NBC)

Police release photo of car from fatal hit-and-run crash in Gresham (Sun-Times)

Massive protest for Palestinian rights takes over downtown streets (Block Club)

Lee Bey: Reuse, rather than demolish, fallen cyclist Helmut Jahn’s Thompson Center (Sun-Times)

Rotary Club of Hinsdale returns to give away 100 bikes for military kids (Tribune)

