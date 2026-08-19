Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 19

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• A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a Metra MDW train at Schaumburg Station on Tuesday afternoon (ABC)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• Side Streets: “CDOT’s holding steady [on Chicago Ave. safety upgrades in Ukrainian Village], and we’ll get ped safety improvements along busiest single bus route in the city.”

• “CTA Yellow Line running with delays after signal problems” Tuesday morning (CTA)

• “Some drivers skeptical of need for hefty toll hikes as decision looms” (Daily Herald)

• Tribune advocates for more driving: “Editorial: Free Illinois tollways? Show us the math, Darren Bailey. But keep the conversation going.”

• “NASCAR Will Not Return To Chicago In 2027″ (Block Club)

• “Amazon set to expand drone delivery of lightweight packages to Chicago and 500 other US cities” (Associated Press)

• If they can make it to “The Border“: Bike Grid, ETA, and Simmons discuss state bill to connect bikeways across municipalities 8/27, 6:30 PM, Triangle Park, Hermitage/Juneway

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