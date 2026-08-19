Skip to content
Sponsored
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 19

8:50 AM CDT on August 19, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 19
Image: Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a Metra MDW train at Schaumburg Station on Tuesday afternoon (ABC)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• Side Streets: “CDOT’s holding steady [on Chicago Ave. safety upgrades in Ukrainian Village], and we’ll get ped safety improvements along busiest single bus route in the city.”

• “CTA Yellow Line running with delays after signal problems” Tuesday morning (CTA)

• “Some drivers skeptical of need for hefty toll hikes as decision looms” (Daily Herald)

• Tribune advocates for more driving: “Editorial: Free Illinois tollways? Show us the math, Darren Bailey. But keep the conversation going.”

• “NASCAR Will Not Return To Chicago In 2027″ (Block Club)

• “Amazon set to expand drone delivery of lightweight packages to Chicago and 500 other US cities” (Associated Press)

• If they can make it to “The Border“: Bike Grid, ETA, and Simmons discuss state bill to connect bikeways across municipalities 8/27, 6:30 PM, Triangle Park, Hermitage/Juneway

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publication schedule this week, probably just publishing Today’s Headlines. We will resume full publication on Monday, August 24.

donate button

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible d

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 18

August 18, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 17

August 17, 2026
Station Accessibility

Fresh Kermit: Checking out the CTA Green Line’s new, ADA-compliant Austin Station

August 14, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 14

August 14, 2026
Transit Advocacy

At Transit-a-Thon, CTA Acting Prez Nora Leerhsen tells advocates: “I need your pressure”

August 13, 2026
See all posts