Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, September 8

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• CPD: Man died after jumping from moving Red Line train, landing on 3rd rail, and being struck by an oncoming train, Monday around 3:30 PM near 69th Station (NBC)

• Man in his 50s fatally struck by Metra MDN train Friday around 12:20 AM near Waukegan Road and Old Mill Road in Lake Forest (Lake & McHenry County Scanner)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• CPD: Man, 25, driving reportedly stolen sedan fled attempted police stop, crashing into unmarked police vehicle, injuring 2 officers and man, 24, on sidewalk (NBC)

• “Future White Sox Owner Unveils Plans For South Loop Stadium As Part Of New ‘Railyards’ Development” (Block Club)

• Letters on the recent dueling rallies against and for synagogue redevelopment that would create a new temple and some 120 transit-friendly affordable units (Sun-Times, Tribune)

• “Could 124-Year-Old Cortland Bridge Lose Its Landmark Status? Alderpeople Push To Tear It Down” (Block Club)

• “Uber is cutting more than 350 jobs in Chicago” (Crain’s)

• “Some cyclists at Bike the Drive dream of safer roads for all” (Sun-Times)

• “Without cars for a morning, thousands of cyclists fill DuSable Lake Shore Drive: ‘Chicago is a bike city'” (Tribune)

• More BTD photos (Tribune)

• Nice video footage of BTD by Chicagoans Who Bike

• More coverage of the 25th annual Bike the Drive. We’ll run interviews with a couple of the alders who participated later today. (WGN, ABC, NBC, CBS)

• Ald. Matt Martin (47) hosts a Halloween-themed Spooky Ward Bike Tour, including new Clark PBLs 10/7 6 PM at Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside. RSVP here.

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