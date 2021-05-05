Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 5

Lightfoot sets goal to “fully open” Chicago by July 4 (Sun-Times)

Chicago’s new summer concert series is only open to fully vaccinated people (Block Club)

Video shows SUV driver, 77, slam into West Town bar, narrowly missing pedestrian (ABC)

King, residents argue over plan to reverse one-way street in Oakland as a traffic-calming measure (Block Club)

Burnett argues that tower next to Morgan stop with 320 units, 90 spots will make parking worse (Block Club)

Letter: We shouldn’t rename LSD for DuSable because it won’t magically solve all Chicago’s problems (Sun-Times)

Looking for something to do with kids this weekend? Bike The 606 (Red Tricycle)

