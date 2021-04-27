Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, April 27

Lightfoot launches Chicago Works effort to repair crumbling city infrastructure (WTTW)

ATA: Unfortunately, Lightfoot’s plan takes a “business-as-usual approach to transportation”

Illinois one of 3 states to lose population in last decade, loses Congressional seat (Tribune)

Hit-and-run driver killed male dirt bike rider, 27, at 83rd and Kimbark in Marynook (ABC)

Franklin Park progressing on Metra crossing ped safety upgrades, ‘Quiet Zone’ efforts (Tribune)

City: Wall to protect south lakefront from further erosion will be completed in 6 weeks (Block Club)

Private lot booting is now banned in the 1st Ward (Block Club)

