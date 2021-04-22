Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 22

Driver arrested for fatally striking Stephen Kennedy, 62, with truck in Lake Forest, leaving scene (Fox)

Large metal bolt falls from River North building under construction, hits pedestrian in head (Tribune)

From streetscape to pandemic to CTA rebuild, Asia On Argyle businesses fight to survive (Block Club)

Forum invites West Siders to share how they want to develop their neighborhoods (Block Club)

Developer wants to build residences, not offices after city lifts housing ban in part of Fulton Market (Block Club)

Illinois House committee tasked with reviewing monuments on state property holds first meeting (Capitol News)

A guide to Chicagoland bike trails (Red Tricycle)

