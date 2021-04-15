Today’s Headlines for Thursday, April 15

As Chicago braces for protests over police shootings, CPD makes new rules for handling crowds (Tribune)

Protect Our Parks files new lawsuit seeking to stop Obama Center’s construction In Jackson Park (Block Club)

2 pedestrians have been struck and killed by Metra trains near Round Lake this week (L&MCS)

Residents react to death of Ciro Ortez at IDOT-controlled Logan Square intersection (Block Club)

100 mph chase after Indiana shoplifting suspects ends with crash in East Side neighborhood (Tribune)

Metra releases ambitious 2021 infrastructure repair/construction agenda (RT&S)

Plan to stop ‘rogue’ tow truckers from preying on crash victims stalls in committee (Block Club)

Bikes for Belmont Cragin ride on 5/15 celebrates upcoming arrival of Divvy, advocates for bike lanes

