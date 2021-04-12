Today’s Headlines for Monday, April 12

Anti-transit lobbying group decries One Central transit hub plan as a wasteful boondoggle (Tribune)

Metra adding more trains as people start returning to office, but roll toward normalcy is slow (CBS)

Woman killed after wrong-way pickup driver crashes into her vehicle near Oak Park (Tribune)

7 injured, including 2 children, in multicar crash in Englewood (Sun-Times)

CTA service was disrupted between Loop and Belmont this morning due to medical emergency (ABC)

Suspect in custody Sunday after violent robbery of woman at the Racine Blue stop this weekend (CBS)

Why there’s a shortage of bikes, and how you can make yours last longer (Daily Herald)

ICYMI here’s video from Saturday’s SBC event with Ald. Rosa, Meisha Herron, and Jill Sobule

Bike Lane Uprising holds a launch party for their gear at BFF bikes tomorrow 4/13, 6:30 PM

