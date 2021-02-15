The Tribune is right: The One Central transit doesn’t yet deserve a $6.5B subsidy

“For us, it’s that transit hub that prompts a double-take, and has us worried about the burden it would put on state taxpayers,” the Tribune writes, noting that Landmark is asking the Illinois Assembly for a $6.5 billion subsidy over 20 years for the hub, estimated to cost $3.8 billion, and other related infrastructure.

While the Tribune early on expressed interest in the One Central project, it argued on Friday, “Landmark still hasn’t been able to justify the need for the transit hub.” The editorial board noted that after COVID-19 is just a bad memory, a higher percentage of the workforce may still be telecommuting, which could mean public transit ridership won’t fully recover to pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, local transit agencies haven’t expressed support for the project.

“If Landmark had some rock-solid rationale to devote a massive chunk of money from Illinois’ cash-starved coffers for a new South Loop transit hub, they would have come out with it,” the Trib stated. “They haven’t because it isn’t there.”

And the Pritzker administration has made it clear they don’t see room in the state budget to help bankroll One Central anytime soon. “With the pandemic’s economic turmoil upending state budgets around the country, it would be a challenge for any state to provide the significant amount this developer is seeking,” the governor’s spokesperson Emily Bittner told the Tribune.

The Tribune argued that Landmark needs to make an airtight case to the city and state for why One Central is worth a subsidy before the public coffers are opened. As yet, the developer hasn’t done that.

More likely the transit hub is something that Landmark added to the project as an excuse to have Illinois pay for capping the Metra tracks to provide a platform for the development. Until the developer demonstrates that taxpayers would get a proportionate transit benefit from that $6.5 billion, Streetsblog Chicago agrees with the Trib that One Central’s transit hub would be a bad investment of public funds.