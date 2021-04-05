Taking an Amtrak + bike camping trip during the time of the coronavirus

During the COVID-19 pandemic I’ve tried to do my part to stop the spread by avoiding spending time indoors with non-household members. The main exception has been occasional use of public transportation, but studies indicate that transit isn’t a major source of transmission, thanks to the fact that most people are masked and there’s generally decent ventilation.

Along with commuting around the city by bus and ‘L’ for more-or-less essential purposes, I’ve taken a couple of Metra + bicycle road trips. For the Fourth of July, I rode Metra’s Union Pacific West line to its western terminus in Elburn, and then biked to Oregon State Park, halfway across Illinois along the Rock River, after which I pedaled north to Rockford, where I caught the bike-friendly Van Galder bus line back to O’Hare and the Blue Line. And in September I took the Union Pacific Northwest line to Harvard and biked to Madison, Wisconsin, for an outdoor visit with a family member.

Last week was my first time riding Amtrak during COVID, joining some old friends who were taking a bike trip around eastern Iowa and western Illinois for spring break. Illinois case numbers were relatively low (although, in the wake of the easing of restrictions on restaurants and bars they’re creeping up again), so it seemed like a reasonably safe thing to do.

Like Chicago’s local transit agencies, Amtrak assures the public that it’s going above and beyond to provide safe conditions on its vehicles. The railroad says it’s been been focusing on making as many aspects of a trip as possible touch-free, including contactless boarding and scanning tickets directly from the Amtrak app, and it plans to install new ticket kiosks this year.

Amtrak adds that it’s stepped up cleaning and disinfection of its facilities. “Customers can travel with extra confidence knowing all our trains are equipped with onboard filtration systems with a fresh air exchange rate every 4-5 minutes,” the railroad states. And the agency is currently working on getting all of its employees vaccinated. Its pandemic safety strategies are partly informed by a partnership with George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.

While federal and Illinois rules mandate that passengers and workers wear masks on trains (and transit buses), CTA and Metra staff are instructed not to confront noncompliant riders. However, during my Amtrak trips, there were announcements that riders who refuse to cover their faces would be required to leave the train. Compliance was pretty good although, as you can see in the top photo of this post, not perfect.