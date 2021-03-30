Today’s headlines for Tuesday, March 30
- Phase 1C for vaccinations is now underway throughout Chicago [WGN]
- COVID relief to provide $1.5 billion to CTA, Metra and Pace [Daily Herald]
- Local officials urged not to “squander” infrastructure opportunities [Crain’s]
- Another big apartment plan proposed near California Blue Line station [Block Club]
- The Tribune editorial board warns of a “boondoggle” infrastructure package
- A look at renderings, elevations for big West Loop mixed-use plan [YIMBY]
- Crain’s takes a closer look at the soft downtown luxury rental apartment market
- Another surface lot, small warehouse in West Loop targeted for new high-rise development [Block Club]
- More details of the Chicago Loop Alliance’s plan for State Street summer closures
- City’s Health Department won’t say when it plans to make decision on plans for controversial Southeast Side metal scrapper [Block Club]
Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Here are some tips on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, and advice for Chicagoans on what to do if you think you may have been exposed to the virus.
