Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 29

The CTA is increasing maximum capacity on buses and trains [CBS 2]

City to loosen restrictions on special outdoor events this summer [Block Club]

Southeast side residents continue fight against environmental polluters [Tribune]

29-story hotel proposed for vacant Streeterville lot [Urbanize]

The Atlantic profiles the NUMTinder Facebook group for urbanist dating

Biden administration to lay out plans for infrastructure investment this week [Tribune/AP]

Kennedy Expressway resurfacing begins this evening [Sun-Times]

IDOT nearly complete with work on removing Montrose Bridge over Kennedy Expressway [CBS 2]

COVID funds will restore daily Amtrak Zephyr service between Chicago and San Francisco [Daily Sentinel]

